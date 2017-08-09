Hundreds of office supplies auctioned in Frankfort

The Division of Surplus Properties hosted the spot-bid sale. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Hundreds of office supplies hit the auction block in Frankfort Wednesday.

The items were auctioned from the 24-story Capital Plaza Tower, located at 500 Mero Street. Since the building was vacant the Commonwealth deemed the items inside as surplus.

Items that were auctioned included desks, filing cabinets, lateral filing cabinets, credenzas, tables, buffets, bookcases, shelves, hutches, typing stands, white boards, bulletin boards, pictures, typewriters, rolling partitions, projector screens, lamps, refrigerators, televisions, projectors, trash cans and chairs.

Bidding ended at 1 p.m. Wednesday. All items were sold as-is.

