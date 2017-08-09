Wisconsin legislators plan Foxconn incentives vote next week

(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). The Assembly Committee on Jobs and Economy meets about the incentive deal for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. The company last week t...

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators expect to begin voting next week on Gov. Scott Walker's $3 billion incentives bill for Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a Republican, says the Assembly's jobs committee expects to take up the bill early next week with a floor session planned for Aug. 17. Passage would move it to the state Senate.

Democrats have said legislators should slow down and more closely examine the bill's potential impacts.

Walker's bill would exempt construction materials from the state and local sales tax and hand the company up to $2.85 billion in tax credits based on the number on the number of jobs generated. It also exempts the company from a host of environmental regulations and borrows $252 million to rebuild Interstate 94 near the plant site.

