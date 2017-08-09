Henderson Co. students head back to class

It's another exciting, first day of school for dozens of schools across the Tri-State and students across the Henderson County School District had something inspiring to greet them as they walk through the doors.

It involves a chalkboard project which invites them to write down their hopes and goals for the schoolyear.

The "What is your hope?" project was inspired by schools throughout the country who adopted this idea.

Jefferson Elementary Principal, Chrissy Sandefur tells us she hopes this project gives students something to aim for as they work through the school year.

Students at North and South Middle School have a new piece of technology in their hands this year, Chromebooks!

This won't replace teachers or book-in-hand learning but gives them another way to learn.

