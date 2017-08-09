Papa John's CEO makes big donation to 'Save The Fieldhouse'

The 80 year old fieldhouse will be renamed for John Schnatter. (Source: Katie Bauer, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana native has stepped up with a big donation to the campaign to save a historic sports venue.

John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's and a 1980 graduate of Jeffersonville High School, has made an $800,000 donation to the Jeffersonville Parks Authority. The donation brings the fundraising total to $1.3 million, just $500,000 short of its goal.

As a result of the donation, the Nachand Fieldhouse, located at the corner of Court Avenue and Mechanic Street, will be renamed the John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse.

When it was built in 1937, Nachand Fieldhouse was the largest indoor arena in the Hoosier state. As the home of the Jeffersonville High School basketball team, crowds frequent surpassed its 5,650 person capacity.

Money raised in the Save the Fieldhouse campaign will be used for improvements and upgrades to the infrastructure of the 80-year-old building.

