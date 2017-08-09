The Latest: St. Louis judge defers verdict in ex-cop's trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the St. Louis murder trial of a former officer (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
A judge won't rule for at least nine more days in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer charged with murder in the 2011 killing of a black man.
Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson on Wednesday gave prosecutors and Jason Stockley's defense attorneys until Aug. 18 to submit post-trial briefs for him to consider. He will rule sometime after that.
The two sides made their closing arguments. The judge, instead of a jury, will issue the verdict.
Stockley testified Tuesday that he saw 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith holding a gun before the high-speed chase that preceded him killing Smith. Stockley said he perceived Smith to be an imminent threat.
Prosecutors allege that Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after shooting him.
___
11 a.m.
Closing arguments are underway in the St. Louis murder trial of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man after a chase nearly six years ago.
Both sides in the first-degree murder trial of Jason Stockley were summarizing their cases Wednesday to Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson, who will decide the matter instead of a jury. It's unknown when Wilson will rule.
Stockley testified Tuesday that he saw a gun in 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith's hand before the high-speed chase that preceded him killing Smith. Stockley said he perceived Smith to be an imminent threat.
Prosecutors allege that Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after shooting him.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
