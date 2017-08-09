Wife of Clippers' Reed wants domestic battery charge dropped

MIAMI (AP) - The wife of Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed says she does not wish to press battery charges against her husband.

The attorney for Jasmine Reed issued a statement Wednesday saying the situation was blown out of proportion and that she never called police. Willie Reed, who played last year for the Miami Heat, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after an argument Saturday night with his wife at their Miami residence.

Jasmine Reed also said in an affidavit filed in court that she does not want to be interviewed by police or prosecutors and that she does not fear her husband. The couple has two children.

The 27-year-old Willie Reed recently signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Clippers.

