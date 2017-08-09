The Latest: Chelimo qualifies in 5,000 meters

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). United States' Allyson Felix competes in a Women's 400m semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in London Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Botswana's Isaac Makwala reacts after winning his heat of the Men's 400 meters during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Raindrops sit on a starting block when rain pours down during the World Athletics Championships in London Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

___

8:55 p.m.

Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo took a tumble with four laps to go in a tangle with Cyrus Rutto of Kenya, but both recovered and qualified for Saturday's final in the 5,000 meters at the world championships.

With four laps to go, Chelimo hit the rain-drenched track and somehow dragged Rutto down with him. Both got up quickly and caught the lead pack.

Rutto finished third and was among the five automatic qualifiers. Chelimo advanced by being among the top five non-automatic qualifiers from the two heats.

___

8:35 p.m.

In cold and wet weather that had some athletes competing in leggings and gloves at the world championships, Darya Klishina of Russia had the top mark to qualify for Friday's long jump final.

The conditions in the chilly Olympic Stadium were such that no one made the automatic qualifying standard of 6.70 meters. Klishina, competing as a neutral athlete because of Russia's doping suspension, jumped 6.66 meters, edging Tianna Bartoletta of the United States by 2 centimeters.

European champion Ivana Spanovic of Serbia was also through, as was this year's world leader, Brittney Reese of the United States.

___

8:25 p.m.

Mo Farah was back at the Olympic Stadium and got the sellout crowd at the Olympic Stadium roaring for his heat in the 5,000 meters.

In relentless rain, the Briton ran a controlled race and coasted home in second place to automatically qualify for the final behind Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia.

Farah won the 10,000 meters on Friday for his sixth word championship gold and he is going for No. 7 on Saturday. It would also clinch his fifth straight long-distance double at a global championships, starting with his double at the Olympic Stadium during the 2012 London Games.

___

6:45 p.m.

Isaac Makwala has qualified for the 200-meter semifinals.

The runner from Botswana, who came down with a stomach bug and was forced to miss Wednesday's 400 final, was belatedly allowed to run his qualifying heat, two days after all his competitors did so.

Needing to run 20.53 seconds or faster to advance, Makwala braved the rain and cold at the Olympic Stadium and finished in 20.20.

Makwala immediately got down after his race and did five pushups.

The semifinals are later Thursday.

Wayde van Niekerk, Makwala's rival for gold, watched in a rest zone and applauded his performance.

___

6 p.m.

Isaac Makwala is getting a belated chance to compete in the 200 meters with a solo run and one opponent - England's world famous rain.

Makwala was first barred from competing in the 200 heats at the world championships because he was forced into quarantine with a stomach bug. But the IAAF has given him another shot at a medal with a special exemption to run early in Wednesday's program. Makwala had been going for a 200-400 double but the virus forced him out of the 400 final.

Rain is set to come pouring down through the evening.

The women's 400-meter final is the highlight medal event of the night. There are also finals in the women's shot put and the men's 400 hurdles.

___

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.