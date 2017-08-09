Officer in Darnell Wicker shooting suspended for policy violation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been suspended after failing to follow department policy during a run that resulted in the shooting death of a man one year ago.

Officer Beau Gadegaard was suspended from duty for 24 hours by Chief Steve Conrad for a violation of standard operating procedure for not having his wearable video system operational during a confrontation that resulted in the shooting death on Darnell Wicker on August 8, 2016.

In a letter to Gadegaard, Conrad said, "Your failure to activate your camera for this shooting aggravates the seriousness of this violation. Your failure to activate your camera deprives the Department of information that could further contributed to this investigation."

Gadegaard was exonerated of two other charges - use of deadly force and arrests of injured/sick-treatment. Two other officers on the run - Taylor Banks and Brian Smith - were also exonerated of charges they were facing.

Wicker was shot by Banks and Gadegaard after the officers responded to a domestic violence run and would not drop a tree saw he was holding. The caller told 911 that a door had been kicked in and a man was holding a knife.

No criminal charges were filed after the case was reviewed earlier this year by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Conrad ordered that an internal administrative investigation be done by the LMPD Professional Standards Unit to see if the actions of the three officers were in compliance with department policies and procedures.

