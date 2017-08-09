Crews put out fire at Newburg Road apartment complex

No injuries have been reported. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fire at an apartment complex has been put out by Louisville Fire & Rescue.

The call came in of a working fire at 4439 Newburg Road at 1:23 p.m on Wednesday.

It was discovered that the address was a two-story brick apartment complex.

The fire appeared to be out around 2:30 p.m.

