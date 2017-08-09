No injuries reported after fire at Newburg Road apartment complex

No injuries have been reported. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fire at an apartment complex has been put out by Louisville Fire & Rescue.

The call came in of a working fire in the 3400 block of Newburg Road at 1:21 p.m on Wednesday.

It was discovered that the address was a three-story brick apartment complex.

The origin of the fire appeared to be the kitchen area of an unoccupied apartment where renovations were underway, according to a news release from the Louisville Division of Fire.

No residents needed to be rescued, but firefighters did rescue a dog from a unit, according to the release. The pet suffered no injuries.

Only two of the six units in the building suffered minor smoke damage.

The fire appeared to be out around 2:30 p.m.

Fire officials said that one occupant in the unit below the fire will receive lodging assistance from the American Red Cross. All other occupants will be allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

