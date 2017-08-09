US Air Force test flights focus on off-the-shelf options

Over a U.S. Air Force base in the New Mexico desert, pilots on Wednesday tested some off-the-shelf options as the military looks for its next light-attack aircraft.
Test flights for the experiment known as the OA-X initiative are being conducted at Holloman Air Force Base. Air Force Secretary and former New Mexico congresswoman Heather Wilson was on hand along with other top officials as pilots put the planes through their paces.
The scenarios are designed to emulate combat missions and other flights such as search and rescue and reconnaissance.
The Air Force earlier this year invited the aviation and aerospace industry to put forth data on readily available planes that would meet the service's needs for a small, low-cost aircraft that could support missions on the ground while being easily maintained. The top candidates were then invited to Holloman to show off their capabilities.
U.S. Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a supporter of the experiment, said Wednesday the event is aimed at helping the military procure the tools it needs more quickly, efficiently and affordably.
"Our adversaries are modernizing to deploy future capabilities aimed at eroding the U.S. military advantage - and reversing that trend will require a new, innovative approach to acquisition and procurement," the Arizona Republican said in a statement.
Air Force officials have said they do not consider the test flights as a competition since the event won't necessarily result in any decisions about which planes to acquire.
Some have suggested that a new light-attack plane could partly replace the A-10, which had been marked for retirement by the Obama administration. Air Force officials have disputed those claims and the latest defense spending proposals call for keeping the nation's 283 A-10s flying for the foreseeable future.
Some congressional members have pointed to the acquisition of light-attack planes as a way to lessen the burden on the service's fighter fleet and reduce operating costs related to the A-10 and other fighters such as the F-16 and the F-15.
The Senate Armed Service Committee earlier this summer added more than $1 billion to the proposed defense budget for the OA-X initiative. If the measure survives negotiations, the Air Force could use the funding to buy a fleet of light-attack and observation aircraft to bolster existing resources.
The testing includes Textron Aviation's Scorpion jet and its AT-6 Wolverine turboprop and the A-29 Super Tucano, another turboprop manufactured in Florida by Sierra Nevada Corp. and partner Embraer Defense & Security. AirTractor and L3's AT-802L Longsword also is part of the experiment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>