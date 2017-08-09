Lourdes Foundation's Charity Golf Open registration underway

Registration for Lourdes Foundation’s 18th annual Charity Golf Open has begun.

The event will take place on Monday, August 28 at the Country Club of Paducah, with two tee times at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Golfers at the Ray Black & Son Hole-In-One Challenge will have a chance to win $50,000 in cash.

The winner of the US Bank Masters Shoot-Out will be awarded a trip for two to the 2017 Masters Practice Round.

There will also be prizes awarded for the longest drive, closest to the pin, longest put, as well as first, second and third place teams in each flight.

Each player will receive a Tee Gift sponsored by Rick’s Electric as a thank you for supporting this event.

In the previous 17 years Lourdes Foundation’s Charity Golf Open has raised more than $950,000.

Donations to Lourdes Foundation improve the health of the community by providing support for facility upgrades and advanced technology.

Please register by calling 270-415-3992 or by visiting this website.

