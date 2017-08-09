Man charged in 2015 road rage shooting found guilty, sentenced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with murder for the shooting death of another driver on Interstate 71 back in 2015 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Christopher L. McCullum is accused of firing a fatal shot into an SUV driven by Mukhtar Ahmed as the two drove separate vehicles on southbound I-71 near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Investigators believed the incident in February of 2015 was an act of road rage.

McCullum was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment. On Wednesday, he was found guilty on all counts by a jury, according to Jeff Cooke, spokesman for the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The jury recommended 60 years in prison.

The penalty phase for McCullum begins on Thursday.

