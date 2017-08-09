Man holding lease at Gabes Tower in court

The man who holds a lease at Gabes Tower in Owensboro was in court.

A hearing was held for Robert Zimmerman who was arrested on trespassing charges after he said police didn't honor his right to be in the building.

Zimmerman's attorney said he issued nine subpoenas to police officers and six on city leaders for failing to have probable cause to arrest him.

Zimmerman's attorney requested that the case is put before a jury trial.

The judge agreed and set the trial for September 21.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.