Vehicle goes airborne in McCracken Co. crash, 1 injured

A single vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky lead officers to McKendree Church road on Wednesday, August 9.

Police said the collision was at the intersection with Childress road.

A 2004 Mercury Mountaineer operated by 44-year-old Tonya Walker from Mounds, Ill was traveling south on the roadway.

Walker said the vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the road. She then over corrected and left the right side of the roadway where she struck an embankment causing her vehicle to go airborne a short distance before striking a small tree.

Police said Walker was transported to an area hospital, by Mercy Regional Ambulance service for non-incapacitating injuries.

Also assisting on scene was the West McCracken Fire Department and Randy’s Body Shop.

