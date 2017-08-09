Ice rink employees plead guilty to federal wire fraud charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville couple has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge that they diverted more than a half-million dollars from their employer for personal use.

Glenn Christopher Richardson and Karen M. Richardson, both 56, were employed at the Iceland Sports Complex, an ice skating rink on UPS Drive in northeastern Louisville Metro.

The Richardsons admitted that between January 2005 and September 2011 they diverted $553,631.02 in revenue from the business into an account they opened under Karen Richardson's name.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crews put out fire at Newburg Road apartment complex

+ Officer in Darnell Wicker shooting suspended for policy violation

+ Hundreds of inmates per month violate terms of home incarceration

The account, which was created under name of Louisville Storm, was to divert and conceal daily revenue from Iceland. The federal plea agreement says the Richardsons would deposit checks made out to Iceland into the Louisville Storm account and send statements which underreported the daily revenue to the Iceland owners who are based in Michigan.

The Richardsons will be formally sentenced before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley, Jr. on November 6.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.