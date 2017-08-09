Louisville Forum takes on 'fake news'

The focus of Wednesday's forum was "Fake News, Real News and Why it Matters." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The news was up for discussion today at the Louisville Forum.

The focus: Fake News, Real News and Why it Matters.

"Essentially you've got an attack on journalism going on." Al Cross, the director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, said. "There's the allegation that journalists and responsible news outlets are simply part of the opposition to one political party or cause. And that's just a lie, that's just a flat lie."

The term "fake news" was coined by President Donald Trump's administration.

Speakers at Wednesday's forum emphasized the role journalists play and exactly who the industry serves.

"We have to keep reminding people that journalists are out to do the people's business," Cross said. "That we hold politicians accountable and that we are the best device to do that in a democracy."

The Louisville Forum is a nonpartisan public issues group created in 1984. It promotes discussion of community issues and brings together speakers from opposing viewpoints.

Meetings of the Forum are generally held over the lunch hour at a local restaurant.

