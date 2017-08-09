Madisonville High School holds pep rally for first day of school

Madisonville High School students hit the classrooms for their first day of school.

After their day was done, they celebrated with a "First-Day Pep Rally'."

Principal Tommy Ransom said they started this last year to reward the kids for making it through their first day back.

They also celebrated their victory in the 14 News Sunrise School Spirit contest.

He said day one went pretty well, and they're looking forward to a great year.

Ransom says they rely on the upperclassmen to help out the incoming freshmen as they begin their high school careers.

