Kosair Charities Kids Club already spreading holiday cheer

The Kosair Charities Kids Club got together Wednesday to wrap Christmas gifts for sick children. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of children is doing their part to brighten the lives of other kids dealing with medical issues.

It may be months before the holiday season begins, but the Kosair Charities Kids Club got together Wednesday to wrap gifts.

They will deliver the toys around Christmas, their part in paying it forward.

"A lot of them will be delivered at our holiday party," Marki Hartlage of Kosair Charities said. "We have over 400 Kosair Kids that attend. Each kid that attends gets one toy, one book and one stuffed animal from the zoo. And they get to do all kinds of fun crafts."

Throughout the year, the Kosair Kids Club also does things like run lemonade stands; collect books, toys and stuffed animals; and even host their birthday parties to collect gifts for others in need.

