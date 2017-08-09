AP source: Bush-Rothbaum group halts bid for Marlins

MIAMI (AP) - A group led by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Quogue Capital investment fund founder Wayne Rothbaum has halted its bid to buy the Miami Marlins, a person familiar with the negotiations said Wednesday.
The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the groups that have been involved in negotiations aren't commenting publicly. Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney was part of the Bush-Rothbaum group before pulling out more than a month ago, the person said.
The latest twists in the Marlins sale saga leave groups led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas still in contention to buy the franchise.
Marlins president David Samson declined to comment on the status of sale efforts, which became public in February.
Major League Baseball owners meet next week in Chicago, where the Marlins situation may be discussed. At the All-Star Game a month ago in Miami, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the team soon expected to choose a winning bid, and each group had offered about the same amount of money.
Jeter's group bid about $1.3 billion to buy the team from Jeffrey Loria but has not yet raised the money needed. Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the popstar, but they do want others to know 'that you can always say no'.More >>
Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the popstar, but they do want others to know 'that you can always say no'.More >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>