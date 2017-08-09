Colts release DT Kendall Langford following failed physical

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have released defensive tackle Kendall Langford after he failed a physical.

Langford went on the physically unable to perform list as training camp opened with an injured knee.

The injury limited the usually reliable 6-foot-6, 299-pound product of Miami to seven games and 10 tackles in 2016 after he started the season with a streak of 129 consecutive games played.

In nine pro seasons, Langford had 369 tackles, 22½, sacks, 20 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Indy also signed receiver Valdez Showers and running back George Winn after putting receivers Chris Briggs and Tevaun Smith on the waived-injured list.

