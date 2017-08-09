Yanks, Red Sox to wear names on home jerseys in promotion

NEW YORK (AP) - When the Yankees and Red Sox play later this month they will have names on the back of their jersey. All Rise, Sir Didi, Kraken and Toddfather should suit up for New York. Benny, 2-Bags, Brock Star and Laser Show could be in Boston's lineup.
Major League Baseball and the players' association said Wednesday that players will wear colorful, non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth league uniforms during games from Aug. 25-27. Players can choose nicknames for the backs of their jerseys as part of the "Players Weekend" promotion.
Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez, Todd Frazier and the Yankees , home against Seattle that weekend, don't have had names on the backs of their jerseys; the Red Sox and San Francisco don't have names on their home shirts.
Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland, Brock Holt, Dustin Pedroia and Boston host Baltimore that weekend while the Giants are at Arizona . There will be a patch on the right sleeve with space for each player to write a name of a person or organization that helped his development.
Players also can use uniquely colored bats, spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves and catcher's masks. They also will have caps and socks with special designs and can wear T-shirts promoting charities or causes during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.
The special equipment also will be used by Pittsburgh and St. Louis on Aug. 20 when they play at a minor league park in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, site of the Little League World Series.
Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned on MLB.com and the money raises will go to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
