WorldFest and Hike, Bike & Paddle rule Labor Day weekend fun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In its 15th year on the Belvedere in downtown Louisville, WorldFest is growing for 2017.

The festival will now span all four days of the Labor Day holiday weekend, starting Friday, Sept. 1.

WorldFest is a free event that celebrates food, music and culture from around the world. It's one of the region's largest international festivals.

The festival's four days will be jammed packed with exciting things to see, do and explore. Expect more than 70 entertainers playing music ranging from African drumming to Celtic. There will also be a taste tour, with more than 30 food vendors serving up worldly cuisine.

One of the highlights of the festival is the Parade of Cultures Saturday at noon. The parade begins near Metro Hall, on Fifth Street at Jefferson, and ends at the Belvedere.

Guests can also enjoy The Global Village. Called a "kaleidoscope of Louisville's culture," festival goers get the chance to interact with people from more than 20 nations.

Near the start of the festival, a naturalization ceremony will take place Friday at 1 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

The festival also features children's activities, a Chinese Cultural Experience and a job expo Sunday.

Like years past, WorldFest will overlap with the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle at Waterfront Park.

"At WorldFest and among the thousands at Hike, Bike and Paddle, we see how people from countries and cultures all over the planet come together and make this a great, great city," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "So this is a wonderful time to celebrate who we are. It's one of my favorite weekends of the year."

Hike, Bike and Paddle is Monday, Sept. 4.

For more details about everything going on during WorldFest, visit worldfestlouisville.com or find the event on Facebook.

Interested in Hike, Bike and Paddle? Check out interactive route maps and get more information at hikebikeandpaddle.org, or find the event on Facebook.

