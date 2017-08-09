Louisville pilot involved in Ohio plane crash

Both the pilot and the passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

WELLSTON, OH (WAVE) - A Louisville man was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained during a plane crash in Ohio.

Stephen Dawson, 26, of Louisville, was piloting a single engine Cessna 172 around noon on Wednesday when the plane went down just north of Wellston, Ohio, according to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dawson told investigators that loss of power to the engine was the cause of the crash. He was also doing an aerial gas pipeline inspection at the time of the accident, according to the release.

Officials said the plane struck an incline on Loop Road, then hit a wire fence across the road before coming to a rest. The wing, landing gear, and nose of the plane suffered damages.

Dawson was flown by medical helicopter to Cabel Huntington Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

A passenger in the plane, Joshua Simone, of Louisville did not suffer any serious injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

