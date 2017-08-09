Office items up for auction before Capital Plaza Tower demolition

Chairs, televisions, and other various office items were up for auction. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The 24-story Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort is set to be demolished.

The state held a fire sale auction on Wednesday to sell off hundreds of surplus items to the general public.

Everything from typewriters to refrigerators and televisions were up for grabs for a fraction of their value.

One man said he was more interested in seeing the tower before demolition got started.

"I usually go to these auctions kind of more to see the old building before they tore it down," shopper Scott Lee said. "Mostly desks and chairs but if you needed desks and chairs this was the place to go."

Demolition will start on the tower in November.

