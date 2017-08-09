Waterfront Park officials push for parking fee

Being Kentucky's first blind judge is not the only thing Judge David Holton pioneered. One could call him a judicial history maker.More >>
The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
The Waterfront Development Corporation, which runs the park, is planning to vote on whether to charge for parking. One Louisville Metro councilman is upset because the city already gave the park $210,000 to keep that from happening.More >>
The Ideal Bartender School takes place at Copper and Kings distillery in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood. It is an extensive 14-week training course offered free of charge.More >>
