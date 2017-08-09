Portland nightclub gifts students supplies, backpacks at Back to School Bash

Cole's Place is on West Kentucky Street in the Portland neighborhood. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

Laptops and tablets were offered off for older students. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A nightclub in the Parkland neighborhood helped local kids prepare for school with a Back to School Bash.

Cole's Place on West Kentucky Street gave away school supplies and backpacks on Wednesday, all while raffling off laptops and tablets for older students.

"When I see the smile, I know that our job has been done," event host Jaylin Stewart said. "I know we're serving the people like we want to."

The bash also featured a talent show, letting those getting ready to return to class have a little fun.

