17 charges listed in complaint against Falmouth mayor

The mayor in Falmouth, KY, is under fire after a major investigation into her conduct. Despite some serious allegations, some people in town are standing behind her.

The majority of the people, either for or against her, who FOX19 NOW reached out to, all declined to comment.

There are 17 charges listed in the complaint against Falmouth Mayor Elonda Hinson, and some council members hope are enough to get her booted out of office.



"There's no chain of command anymore," Council Member Sebation Ernst said in May.

[Falmouth council airs concerns about mayor]

Allegations of misconduct in office and a gross mismanagement of people and money.

"It's just overwhelmingly obvious that there's harassment in the City of Falmouth," said Councilwoman Amy Hitch.



Council was open to discussing their troubles in May, but most declined speaking now, with the impeachment hearing looming, except new member Alex Carson.

"I feel like the new council members are pretty open minded and felt that we need to do our due diligence to try to work with her," said Carson. "What we've found in the short time we've been working with Mayor Hinson is that there's just too much to try to fix or try to coach, and it's beyond anything we could actually coach."

Some of the charges claim Hinson was heavy handed, even asked someone to crash an old patrol car into a city truck, to drug test another employee.

"She's not overbearing, she's checking on her employees,” said Lisa Florence, a friend who told us she stands by Hinson. “She don't go and spy on them."

Council's Attorney Bob Bathalter said city legal fees used to average a few thousand a year, but since Hinson took office, and with lawsuits brought against the city, it's in the tens of thousands.

"She's cleaned-up the town, she's really trying,” said Florence emphatically. “She's trying hard, trying her best."

Other charges include Interfering with police, jeopardizing investigations, even impersonating a police officer.

Florence is confident council and the mayor can work something out before the hearing.

Hinson's impeachment hearing is Aug. 28. It may drag over into Aug. 29, so they've set two days aside to cover all the bases.

