Votto extends hitting streak to 14, Reds beat Padres 8-3

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 14 games, Stuart Turner hit his first major league homer, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Votto had a double and a single off left-hander Travis Wood (2-4), who made his third start since San Diego acquired him in a trade with Kansas City. Turner and Eugenio Suarez each had a two-run homer, and Jose Peraza singled with the bases loaded off Wood, who lasted five innings.

Votto's career high is a 17-game hitting streak last season. He's batting .477 with four homers during the current one.

Asher Wojciechowski (3-1) won his second straight start despite allowing a solo homer by Manuel Margot and a two-run shot by Wil Myers. He gave up seven hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

The Reds are 8-18 since the All-Star break. San Diego has lost five of seven.

The Reds are 2-4 against San Diego with one game left in their series. They haven't won a season series against the Padres since 2012.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.