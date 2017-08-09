Iceland Sports Complex falls victim to million dollar scheme - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Iceland Sports Complex falls victim to million dollar scheme

By Natalia Martinez, Reporter
Connect
From Ice skating, to hockey, the Iceland Sports Complex is a popular Louisville skating stop. But its managers were up to no good. (Source: WAVE 3 News) From Ice skating, to hockey, the Iceland Sports Complex is a popular Louisville skating stop. But its managers were up to no good. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Iceland won a $1.8 million judgment against River City Bank. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Iceland won a $1.8 million judgment against River City Bank. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From Ice skating, to hockey, the Iceland Sports Complex is a popular Louisville skating stop.

But for its owners, it's the $1.2 million money scheme they fell victim to that has left them chilled.

"He said just when you think you've seen it all, you haven't," Attorney Steve Pence told WAVE 3 News about an FBI Agent's testimony about the crime. Pence represents Iceland.

Pence told us Glen and Karen Richardson were the sports complex's managers. Now they both face federal charges.

MORE COVERAGE: Ice rink employees plead guilty to fraud

According to Glen's plea agreement filed Monday, he admitted to depositing checks that were supposed to go to Iceland into another account for his or his family's personal use. This was going on since 2005, after an account in the name of Karen Richardson doing business as Louisville Storm was opened at River City Bank.

It wasn't discovered until Fifth Third Bank, which the Richardsons also used, caught on and let Iceland know.

"It's been quite a blow to them," Pence said.

Pence says the locally-owned bank admitted they were negligent, violating laws and their own policies that prohibit depositing someone else's checks into another account.

"For this to have gone on for over seven years and quite honestly the only reason we know it was only seven years is because the bank destroys its records after seven years," Pence said.

In June, Iceland won a $1.8 million judgment against River City Bank in Jefferson County Circuit Court. We reached out to the bank's attorneys, but didn't hear back.

"Although it's been very long coming we're glad to see justice finally being done," Pence said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Metro Council member rejects Waterfront Park parking fee
Louisville pilot involved in Ohio plane crash
Woman tries to verify family plots at embattled cemetery

River City Bank is locally owned with five locations throughout Louisville.

Glenn Richardson will be sentenced in the next couple of months in federal court and could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million dollars.

We also reached out to Richardson's attorney for comment, but he did not respond.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Kentucky's first blind judge set to retire

    Kentucky's first blind judge set to retire

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:02:10 GMT

    Being Kentucky's first blind judge is not the only thing Judge David Holton pioneered. One could call him a judicial history maker.

    More >>

    Being Kentucky's first blind judge is not the only thing Judge David Holton pioneered. One could call him a judicial history maker.

    More >>

  • $71M housing, retail development coming to Cane Run Road

    $71M housing, retail development coming to Cane Run Road

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-08-08 05:05:40 GMT
    The entire project will wrap up by spring 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The entire project will wrap up by spring 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.

    More >>

    The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.

    More >>

  • Newburg club separates itself from shooting

    Newburg club separates itself from shooting

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:41:38 GMT
    Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |

    More >>

    Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly