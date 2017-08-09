Iceland Sports Complex falls victim to million dollar scheme

From Ice skating, to hockey, the Iceland Sports Complex is a popular Louisville skating stop. But its managers were up to no good. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From Ice skating, to hockey, the Iceland Sports Complex is a popular Louisville skating stop.

But for its owners, it's the $1.2 million money scheme they fell victim to that has left them chilled.

"He said just when you think you've seen it all, you haven't," Attorney Steve Pence told WAVE 3 News about an FBI Agent's testimony about the crime. Pence represents Iceland.

Pence told us Glen and Karen Richardson were the sports complex's managers. Now they both face federal charges.

MORE COVERAGE: Ice rink employees plead guilty to fraud

According to Glen's plea agreement filed Monday, he admitted to depositing checks that were supposed to go to Iceland into another account for his or his family's personal use. This was going on since 2005, after an account in the name of Karen Richardson doing business as Louisville Storm was opened at River City Bank.

It wasn't discovered until Fifth Third Bank, which the Richardsons also used, caught on and let Iceland know.

"It's been quite a blow to them," Pence said.

Pence says the locally-owned bank admitted they were negligent, violating laws and their own policies that prohibit depositing someone else's checks into another account.

"For this to have gone on for over seven years and quite honestly the only reason we know it was only seven years is because the bank destroys its records after seven years," Pence said.

In June, Iceland won a $1.8 million judgment against River City Bank in Jefferson County Circuit Court. We reached out to the bank's attorneys, but didn't hear back.

"Although it's been very long coming we're glad to see justice finally being done," Pence said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Metro Council member rejects Waterfront Park parking fee

+ Louisville pilot involved in Ohio plane crash

+ Woman tries to verify family plots at embattled cemetery

River City Bank is locally owned with five locations throughout Louisville.

Glenn Richardson will be sentenced in the next couple of months in federal court and could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million dollars.

We also reached out to Richardson's attorney for comment, but he did not respond.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.