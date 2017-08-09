New JCTC campus in Carroll County

The new campus is off US 227, adjacent to General Butler State Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - After more than 30 years, Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) students have a campus of their own in Carrollton.

Officials gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the new $16 million facility. It's located off US 227, adjacent to General Butler State Park.

The new 48,000 square foot school houses more than $2 million in high-tech equipment for the college's Electrical Engineering, Applied Process Technology and Welding Programs.

"As the job market requires employees to be more educated and the world market requires Kentucky to be more competitive, it's imperative that we continue to invest in projects like this one," Jay Box, the president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), said.

The Carrollton Campus will offer course credits students can transfer to state universities to pursue four-year degrees.

