New JCTC campus in Carroll County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New JCTC campus in Carroll County

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The new campus is off US 227, adjacent to General Butler State Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The new campus is off US 227, adjacent to General Butler State Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - After more than 30 years, Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) students have a campus of their own in Carrollton.

Officials gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the new $16 million facility. It's located off US 227, adjacent to General Butler State Park.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

The new 48,000 square foot school houses more than $2 million in high-tech equipment for the college's Electrical Engineering, Applied Process Technology and Welding Programs.

"As the job market requires employees to be more educated and the world market requires Kentucky to be more competitive, it's imperative that we continue to invest in projects like this one," Jay Box, the president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), said.

The Carrollton Campus will offer course credits students can transfer to state universities to pursue four-year degrees.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Kentucky's first blind judge set to retire

    Kentucky's first blind judge set to retire

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:02:10 GMT

    Being Kentucky's first blind judge is not the only thing Judge David Holton pioneered. One could call him a judicial history maker.

    More >>

    Being Kentucky's first blind judge is not the only thing Judge David Holton pioneered. One could call him a judicial history maker.

    More >>

  • $71M housing, retail development coming to Cane Run Road

    $71M housing, retail development coming to Cane Run Road

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-08-08 05:05:40 GMT
    The entire project will wrap up by spring 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The entire project will wrap up by spring 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.

    More >>

    The location will feature units for seniors and families as well as a community building and retail space influenced by the surrounding neighbors.

    More >>

  • Newburg club separates itself from shooting

    Newburg club separates itself from shooting

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:41:38 GMT
    Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |

    More >>

    Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly