Rally Cat: Feline on field sets up Cardinals' grand slam

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain watches as a cat runs past during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain waits as a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew removes a cat that wandered onto the field during the sixth inning of the Royalss baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals...

(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A Busch Stadium grounds crew members carries a small cat that had across the outfield during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 9...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew removes a cat that had run onto the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth on Tuesday night, the game was delayed for a couple minutes when a small, feisty cat sprinted onto the field at Busch Stadium.

On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win.

The cat emerged from near the visitors' dugout on the third-base side and blitzed into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Cardinals' grounds crew, ran out to grab the stray and flinched several times as the animal tried to bite or scratch him.

___

More AP baseball: https://twitter.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.