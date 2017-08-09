Hargens a finalist for new superintendent job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens is one step closer to a new job.

Hargens is one of four finalists for the Superintendent job for Tucson Unified Schools. The district has about 50,000 students.

Each finalist will meet with the community next week, before a final decision is made.

Hargens resigned from JCPS July 1st, citing differences in vision.

