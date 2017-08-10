New transitional housing for women fighting addiction

Volunteers of America gave WAVE 3 News a tour of its new recovery location in the Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An organization helping former addicts get back on their feet has opened a new location.

Volunteers of America (VOA) gave WAVE 3 News a tour of its new recovery location in the Shawnee neighborhood. It opened July 31.

The building at 43rd and Broadway is used for intensive outpatient services for men and women. But the space also serves as transitional housing for eight recovering women and their families.

"Often women are forced to choose between going to residential treatment or staying with their kids in fear they'll lose custody if they go seek help," Jennifer Hancock, the President and CEO of VOA, explained. "We remove that barrier by inviting women to come into treatment and to bring their children with them."

It gives families a safe, sober place to stay while mothers start the journey of returning to school or work.

All eight spots are currently filled, but the VOA hopes to expand the program even further in the future.

To connect to VOA recovery services, which include residential support and treatment; intensive outpatient treatment; medication-assisted therapy; family therapy; comprehensive case management; and treatment for pregnant and parenting women, go to voamid.org or call (502) 636-0771.

