Summer of Justice celebration in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The sound of drums resonated through Smoketown Wednesday night.

Young people showed off their skills after participating in the Summer of Justice Intensive Band Camp and Celebration.

But drumming wasn't the only topic they learned about.

Over the past two months, students have studied environmental justice, economic justice, civil rights and food justice.

“We went to Fox Hollow Farms to teach them about food justice and the difference in inner city food and access to healthy food,” Hannah Drake said.

She said most of the students didn't even know there were farms in Louisville.

This was the first year for the summer-long program.

