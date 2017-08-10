Low-cost internet now available in Louisville

Access from AT&T provides internet service for $5 or $10 a month. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Working to narrow the digital divide, the U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) decided to link up with AT&T to provide low-cost internet to families in need.

It's called Access from AT&T. The program is a partnership with HUD's ConnectHome initiative.

Families who qualify for SNAP also qualify for this program. It provides internet access for just $5 or $10 a month.

AT&T hosted an event in west Louisville Wednesday night to spread the word about the program.

"We know today [the internet] gives people access to look for jobs, to apply for jobs," said Hood Harris, the President of AT&T Kentucky. "Their children need it for school and education."

There are no deposits, no installation fees, and the monthly cost includes a wireless router.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Portland nightclub gifts students supplies, backpacks at Back to School Bash

+ New transitional housing for women fighting addiction

+ Summer of Justice celebration in Smoketown

Access from AT&T is currently available in select cities in 21 states.

To learn more and see if you qualify, visit att.com/access. Or call 1-855-220-5211 for assistance in English or 1-855-220-5225 for assistance in Spanish.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.