Elite bartending school graduates inaugural class

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A school teaching students how to perfect the pour has graduated its inaugural class.

The Ideal Bartender School takes place at Copper and Kings distillery in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood. It is an extensive 14-week training course offered free of charge.

Experts from Copper and Kings, Brown Forman and Moonshine University, along with Fred Minnick, taught classes for the school.

The distillery was also host to the school’s first graduation ceremony Wednesday night.

For their final exam students went head to head in a cocktail competition. They were tasked with creating a drink based on their favorite song.

14 students graduated tonight. One has already secured a job.

For those interested in learning the craft of bartending, there is an intense application process to be accepted to the Ideal Bartender School. But they are not currently accepting applications.

The school does, however, intend on offering the course again in the future.

