1 dead, 1 injured in shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is dead and a second man was injured following a shooting in Louisville.

The shooting was reported in the 3300 block of Preston Highway around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the victims ended up at the Sleep Inn, but it is unclear where they were shot.

Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

