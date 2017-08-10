The pursuit of the Grand Slam begins for Jordan Spieth

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Jordan Spieth hits to the 17th green during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Spieth begins his pursuit of the final leg of the career Grand Slam under a surprisingly blue sky at the PGA Championship.

Scattered storms are in the forecast all week at Quail Hollow Club, which is likely to make the 7,600-yard course feel even longer. Spieth, needing only the PGA Championship to have all four majors, at least begins his round on the par-5 10th hole.

One of the most significant changes was combining the opening two holes into one at 524 yards and a sharp dogleg. But with soft conditions and no wind Thursday morning, the 524-yard hole wasn't a problem for the first group.

Grayson Murray, who grew up in North Carolina, Peter Uihlein and club pro Rich Berberian Jr. all hit the green and made par.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.