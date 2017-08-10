76ers to play Celtics in January in London

LONDON (AP) - The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will travel to London in January for a game at The O2 arena.
The Sixers are the home team for the Jan. 11 game. Tickets for the NBA London Game 2018 game go on sale in October.
The game will mark the NBA's eighth regular-season game in London and the Celtics' second game in the capital, having played a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2007.
The 76ers will be playing their second game in the UK and first game in London, having previously played a preseason game in Manchester against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013.
Because the Sixers are the home team, season-ticket holders with automatic payment plans will not be charged for one game. Season-ticket holders who have paid in full can request a full refund or roll over the charges for future game purchases.
The Sixers went 28-54 last season and the Celtics had the best record in the Eastern Conference at 53-29.
