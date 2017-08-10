Manhunt underway for Erlanger kidnapping suspect

A manhunt is underway for a suspect in an Erlanger kidnapping Thursday morning.

The suspect, Brandon Foley, 25, is accused of holding his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in an apartment in the 3000 block of Lori Drive, police said.

He fled in a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Corolla, they said.

The victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries, police said.

Her condition was not released.

Apt. building on Lori Drive in Erlanger where police say a kidnapping and assault took place @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JZxZEV0olh — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) August 10, 2017

