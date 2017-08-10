Manhunt underway for Erlanger kidnapping suspect

The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>