Manhunt underway for Erlanger kidnapping suspect - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -

A manhunt is underway for a suspect in an Erlanger kidnapping Thursday morning.

The suspect, Brandon Foley, 25, is accused of holding his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in an apartment in the 3000 block of Lori Drive, police said.

He fled in a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Corolla, they said.

The victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries, police said.

Her condition was not released.

