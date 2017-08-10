Walmart apologizes for 'back-to-school' gun display at Evansvill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Walmart apologizes for 'back-to-school' gun display at Evansville location

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Walmart is apologizing for a display at one of its Evansville locations. 

It appears to market guns as back-to-school items. 

Several people posted this picture of a sign over a gun case.

The display read: “Own The School Year Like A Hero.”

The company's Twitter identified the store as the West Side Evansville location. 

Walmart responded and condemned the display, calling it "truly awful" in a statement.

A spokesperson said Wednesday the sign would be removed. 

