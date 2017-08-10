Man accused of stealing from hardware store with child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was with his 10-year-old child when he allegedly stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise from a hardware store.

Christopher Richardson was at the Lowes on Bashford Manor Lane Wednesday when an employee watched him walk past the point of sale and out the door, according to an arrest report.

Richardson ran from the employee and was caught by police shortly after.

Richardson was booked in to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft by unlawful taking and endangering the welfare of a minor.

