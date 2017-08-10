Horse recovering after being hit by a car in Calloway Co., KY

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, a horse is recovering after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Calloway County deputies responded to a crash on 641 South at Tobacco Road on Wednesday afternoon. A car reportedly hit a horse that had gotten loose.

Deputies say the medical needs of the horse are being taken care of by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, but they are still trying to track down the owner.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the horse or its owner to contact the sheriff's office at (270)-753-3151.

