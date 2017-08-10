The Latest: Supervisor denies that he groped Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the popstar, but they do want others to know 'that you can always say no'.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear action
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near Guam
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and money
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them
