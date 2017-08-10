Paperwork to remove Councilman Dan Johnson expected to be filed today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A charging committee is expected to file paperwork Thursday to remove Louisville Metro councilman Dan Johnson from office.

Council president David Yates confirmed the committee was made up of five council members but did not release their names.

Once the paperwork is filed, the Metro Council will hold a trial to decide whether Johnson should be removed from the council. However, Johnson could appeal the decision in Jefferson Circuit Court.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Legislative aide claims councilman exposed bare buttocks

+ Embattled councilman resigns from Democratic Caucus, but not Metro Council

+ Democratic caucus to meet to discuss Dan Johnson's future

+ Metro Council president issues new guidelines for Councilman Dan Johnson

+ Metro Government employees want Dan Johnson to resign

+ Metro Council report recommends expelling Johnson

Controversy has surrounded Johnson since June 7 when Councilwoman Jessica Green accused Johnson of sexual harassment. Green claimed Johnson grabbed her rear end while they were posing for a photo. Another woman, Erin Hinson who is a legislative assistant for councilwoman Angela Leet, claimed she too was sexually harassed by Johnson.



Following the allegations, Johnson resigned from his party's caucus on June 29 but has said he will serve out the remainder of his term.

Since being formed after the merger of the City of Louisville and Jefferson County in 2003, the Metro Council has only held trial twice before - with Barbara Shanklin in 2013 and Judy Green in 2011. The council ultimately voted to remove Green but did allow Shanklin to keep her seat.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.