KY woman facing fraud, theft charges

A charging committee filed paperwork Thursday to remove Louisville Metro councilman Dan Johnson from office.More >>
A charging committee filed paperwork Thursday to remove Louisville Metro councilman Dan Johnson from office.More >>
Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are charged with robbery and murder after Scott Hunter was killed in a string of more than a dozen robberies.More >>
Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are charged with robbery and murder after Scott Hunter was killed in a string of more than a dozen robberies.More >>
The bash also featured a talent show, letting those getting ready to return to class have a little fun.More >>
The bash also featured a talent show, letting those getting ready to return to class have a little fun.More >>
Video from Air 3 indicates the train struck the trailer at a point just behind the cab of the truck.More >>
Video from Air 3 indicates the train struck the trailer at a point just behind the cab of the truck.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>