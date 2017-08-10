Students participate in mass causality training

Children participated in the training. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The training involved three scenarios - a bus crash, a fire on a bus and a hostage situation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – An overturned school bus served as a learning tool for law enforcement officials in Franklin County.

Members of Kentucky State Police, the Franklin Fire Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Franklin County Public Schools Friday for mass causality training.

