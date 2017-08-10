Students participate in mass causality training - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Students participate in mass causality training

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The training involved three scenarios - a bus crash, a fire on a bus and a hostage situation. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The training involved three scenarios - a bus crash, a fire on a bus and a hostage situation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Children participated in the training. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Children participated in the training. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – An overturned school bus served as a learning tool for law enforcement officials in Franklin County.

Members of Kentucky State Police, the Franklin Fire Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Franklin County Public Schools Friday for mass causality training.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The training involved three scenarios - a bus crash, a fire on a bus and a hostage situation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly