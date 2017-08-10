Derby murder suspect asks judge to lower his bond - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Derby murder suspect asks judge to lower his bond

By Kayla Vanover, Reporter
Fahed Abu-Diab (Source: WAVE 3 News) Fahed Abu-Diab (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The defense attorney for one of three people charged in connection to the murder of a Canadian tourist who was in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby asked for his defendant's bond to be lowered.
 
Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are charged with robbery and murder after Scott Hunter was killed in a string of more than a dozen robberies.
 
Brother and sister Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab were in court Thursday morning. Fatima was only there to listen in on the bond hearing.

Fahed Abu-Diab's attorney asked the judge to reduce his bond from $500,000 to $50,000.
 
The Commonwealth's attorney argued that $500,000 is even a low amount, considering the Commonwealth is seeking the death penalty.
 
Jude Olu Stevens said he will consider both arguments and make a ruling the coming days.
 
