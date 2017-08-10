Derby murder suspect asks judge to lower his bond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The defense attorney for one of three people charged in connection to the murder of a Canadian tourist who was in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby asked for his defendant's bond to be lowered.



Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are charged with robbery and murder after Scott Hunter was killed in a string of more than a dozen robberies.



Brother and sister Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab were in court Thursday morning. Fatima was only there to listen in on the bond hearing.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Attorney asks for evidence to be thrown out in Derby murder trial

+ Canadian tourist killed on Derby is not forgotten

+ Friends say Derby was on murdered man's bucket list

+ Third suspect in Canadian tourist homicide comes before a judge

+ 3 charged with Derby night murder, victim was Derby visitor



Fahed Abu-Diab's attorney asked the judge to reduce his bond from $500,000 to $50,000.



The Commonwealth's attorney argued that $500,000 is even a low amount, considering the Commonwealth is seeking the death penalty.



Jude Olu Stevens said he will consider both arguments and make a ruling the coming days.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.