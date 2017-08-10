Free cat adoptions in New Albany on August 21

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – An animal shelter is hoping to light up hearts as the sky dims on Kentucky’s Darkest Day.

Those looking for a forever friend can adopt a black cat or kitten for free from the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

All of the kittens and cats have been spayed and neutered, microchipped and are current on vaccinations.



Adoption hours are from noon until 4 p.m.

